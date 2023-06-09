Man Charged in Shawnee Mission East Student’s Death

A guy from Grandview is charged with selling drugs that led to the death of a teen from Johnson County.
Cameron Bryant, who was 27 years old, was charged with Olivia Piotrowski’s death, who was 18.
The tweet below verifies the news:
A Grandview man is accused of distributing drugs that led to the death of a Johnson County teenager. https://t.co/VxBFjSRyQV
— FOX4 News Kansas City (@fox4kc) June 8, 2023
According to her obituary, Piotrowski died on September 16, 2021, when she was a student at Shawnee Mission East High School.
Bryant is also facing six counts of using a contact system while committing a drug crime.
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Drunken Shooting ‘Game’ Ends in Painful Death of French Woman
- Historic Church Consumed by Flames in Aftermath of Lightning Strike
On Thursday afternoon, he went to court for the first time about the charges.
There were no court documents right away that went into more depth about the accusations against Bryant.
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.