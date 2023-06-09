Man Charged in Shawnee Mission East Student’s Death

A guy from Grandview is charged with selling drugs that led to the death of a teen from Johnson County.

Cameron Bryant, who was 27 years old, was charged with Olivia Piotrowski’s death, who was 18.

According to her obituary, Piotrowski died on September 16, 2021, when she was a student at Shawnee Mission East High School.

Bryant is also facing six counts of using a contact system while committing a drug crime.

On Thursday afternoon, he went to court for the first time about the charges.

There were no court documents right away that went into more depth about the accusations against Bryant.

