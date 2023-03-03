Man Charged With 7 Charges, Including Murder And Assault, For Deadly Shooting In Dayton

For shooting and killing a person in Dayton in February 2023, a man was charged on Thursday.
Previously, according to News Center 7, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch had sent Dayton Police and Fire to the 1900 block of Shaftesbury Road at around midnight in response to allegations of a shooting. Lafeon Hamilton, 35, of Dayton, was shot as police arrived, and the assailant fled the scene.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said that Hamilton died at the scene after succumbing to his injuries.
Terrill Nelson, 33, was eventually confirmed as the shooter by Dayton Police.
Eventually, Dayton’s computerized license plate readers located Nelson. Police attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but Nelson fled the scene in a reckless manner, leading the pursuit of police cruisers.
The tweet below confirms the news:
The man was previously indicted for shooting and killing mother's cat. https://t.co/9dmiytRgqH
— WHIO-TV (@whiotv) March 3, 2023
Check out more news from Dayton:
- Two People Were Killed In A Brutal Double Homicide At A Dayton Gas Station
- A Woman Shoots Her Husband At A Hospital In Daytona Beach
Nelson Was Previously Charged With Animal Cruelty
Police used pursuit mitigation strategies in order to lessen the threat the criminal posed to the neighborhood. They used a Pursuit Intervention Technique and tire deflation devices to stop the suspicious car, according to Lieutenant Steven Bauer.
Nelson was arrested and lodged in the Montgomery County Prison. He was charged with two charges of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one act of grand theft, and two counts of disobeying an officer’s command or signal.
Nelson was previously charged with animal cruelty after killing his mother’s cat with a gun.
The defendant is due to show up in court on Tuesday, March 7.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available.