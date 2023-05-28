Man Critically Injured in Tower District Shooting

Fresno police said that a guy was shot during a fight in the Tower District and was in critical condition at a hospital late Saturday night.

At 10:50 p.m., a shooting happened at the Circle K store at Palm and Olive Streets. A police spokesman said that the victim and another guy had a fight near the gas pumps. The second man then took out a gun and fired at least one shot at the victim. The man with the gun then drove away.

The tweet below verifies the news:

A spokesman for the police said that investigators were on the scene for several hours looking for proof and checking the store’s cameras for video surveillance.

