Man Critically Injured in Tower District Shooting

Fresno police said that a guy was shot during a fight in the Tower District and was in critical condition at a hospital late Saturday night.
At 10:50 p.m., a shooting happened at the Circle K store at Palm and Olive Streets. A police spokesman said that the victim and another guy had a fight near the gas pumps. The second man then took out a gun and fired at least one shot at the victim. The man with the gun then drove away.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Argument erupted near gas pumps, and the suspect pulled a gun. https://t.co/7tqH9UJUJm
— Fresno Bee (@FresnoBee) May 28, 2023
A spokesman for the police said that investigators were on the scene for several hours looking for proof and checking the store’s cameras for video surveillance.
