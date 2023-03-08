Man Cut By Knife After Fight In West Fort Worth Turns Violent

Police say a man who was hurt in a fight at an apartment complex in west Fort Worth on Tuesday night ran to a 7-Eleven for help.
Not long after 10:30 p.m., police were called to a 7-Eleven at 8521 Camp Bowie West Blvd.
The Argument Got Violent
The victim told police that he was at the Sierra Hermosa Apartments in the 3200 block of South Las Vegas Trail when he got into an argument with his ex-new girlfriend’s boyfriend.
Police say that the argument got violent, and the suspect pulled out a knife and cut the victim on the forehead. The person ran on foot to a 7-Eleven to get help.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and officials said his injury was not life-threatening. The case will be looked into by the Family Violence Unit.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available.
Read more stories from the California Examiner by clicking on the links below: