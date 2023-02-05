Man Detained After California School Brawl And Student Gun Threat

Calif.’s CORONA — In Corona, California, during a girls’ high school basketball game, a man is accused of punching three players and then brandishing a gun at other kids. He has since been detained, according to the police.
According to police, Thaddis Brooks, 39, of Perris, was detained on Thursday in relation to an altercation that took place on Jan. 24 during a game at Centennial High School.
According to witnesses, two players from the two sides got into a fight on the court during a game against the visiting Santiago High School, according to a police statement.
Police The Los Angeles Times was informed by Sgt. Jason Waldon that Brooks, who was a spectator and a relative of one of the players, left the stands, entered the court, and hurt three females, aged 16 and 17.
After being restrained, he left the gym, but according to police, he went to the parking lot and took a weapon from his car.
He threatened to shoot some female pupils with it, ages 13 to 17, and pointed it at them, but he fled before the police came, according to Waldon.
Police searched his house on Thursday. Although there were more than 40 dogs there, no guns were discovered. According to the police statement, animal control officers “found there were animal cruelty factors present owing to the conditions of the residence.”
Brooks was detained on suspicion of making criminal threats, brandishing a weapon, having a weapon while a felon, having a weapon on school property, and abusing children.
On Saturday, he was still incarcerated on $350,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately apparent if he had a lawyer to represent him.
According to court records, Brooks has a lengthy criminal history that includes guilty pleas for narcotics possession, battery resulting in significant physical injury, and uttering threats against the state, according to the Times.
Southeast of Los Angeles, in Corona, is about an hour’s drive.
The Corona-Norco Unified School District announced in a statement that it would beef up security for indoor sporting events, including the addition of more police officers and metal detectors.
