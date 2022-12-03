Man Detained In Connection With Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Murder

Rapper Takeoff was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley on Friday, according to authorities. A 33-year-old man was detained on a murder charge in connection with the killing.
According to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, Patrick Xavier Clark was taken into custody calmly on Thursday evening. One day after another guy was charged in relation to the shooting on November 1 that left two other people injured, Clark was apprehended. According to the authorities, the shooting was the result of an argument over a game of dice.
In detention on Friday while awaiting a bond hearing was Clark. According to court documents, he was detained as he was getting ready to depart the nation for Mexico, but they do not mention an attorney who could speak for him.
Takeoff, who was born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was the youngest member of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos, which also included his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.
Nearly 30 people were leaving a private party when the 28-year-old singer was shot outside the downtown bowling alley at around 2:30 a.m., according to police. According to the police, at least two people opened fire, inflicting non-life-threatening wounds on a man and a woman.
Police Sgt. Michael Burrow claimed at a news conference on Friday that Takeoff was “an innocent bystander” and that the firing was the result of an argument over a “lucrative” game of dice. Whether Clark was invited to the party or whether he knew Takeoff is unknown to the police, according to Finner.
According to Burrow, no one who was present spoke to the police before leaving. According to Burrow, some of those individuals have subsequently been discovered by the authorities, who have also sought to reconstruct events using ballistics, video, and audio records. He claimed that detectives are still looking for potential witnesses.
He said, “We’ll be trying to find you.” “If you come to find us, it will be simpler.”
Authorities announced Cameron Joshua’s arrest in relation to the shooting on Wednesday. Joshua was accused of illegally possessing a gun at the moment Takeoff was shot, although the 22-year-old is not thought to have fired the weapon, according to the prosecution. Joshua’s lawyer, Christopher Downey, told reporters that he has not seen any evidence to imply that his client was responsible for the murder of Takeoff.
According to Burrow, the rapper was murdered by what authorities suspect to have been Clark’s bullets.
BREAKING: Police have arrested 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff, who was killed last month outside a bowling alley in Houston. https://t.co/AHhfCjZcNA
— The Associated Press (@AP) December 2, 2022
In order to prevent Clark from fleeing, prosecutors requested a judge to set his bond at $1 million on Friday. According to court documents, Clark requested an expedited passport following the shooting of Takeoff by presenting the schedule for an “imminent” journey to Mexico. They claim he was in possession of a “substantial sum” of cash when he was detained on the day he acquired the passport.
At a funeral gathering last month in Atlanta, fans and other performers—among them Drake and Justin Bieber—celebrated Takeoff’s musical legacy.
In a statement on Instagram, Quality Control, the record company for Migos, expressed sorrow for Takeoff’s passing and blamed it on “senseless violence.”
In 2013, Migos made their breakthrough with the huge smash “Versace.” Takeoff was not featured on their multi-week No. 1 single “Bad and Boujee,” which featured Lil Uzi Vert, but they still had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. They released a “Culture” trilogy of albums.
Takeoff never put out a solo album, but he and Quavo released “Only Built for Infinity Links” just before he passed away. Takeoff said on the “Drink Champs” podcast, “It’s time to give me my roses,” expressing his hope that the collaborative album would increase respect for his poetic skills.
Takeoff’s voice was once more audible as news of Clark’s arrest broke on Friday. Takeoff and A$AP Rocky appeared on the song “Feel The Fiyaaah” from Metro Boomin’s “Heroes and Villains” album, which was released that day.
It’s calm right now in the streets, he sang.
Reporting from Dallas was Bleiberg. New York-based Associated Press journalist Mallika Sen provided additional reporting.
Read More: