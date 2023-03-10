Man Detained In Sacramento County Shooting That Left 2 Dead And 2 Injured

A suspect has been taken into custody by deputies in connection with the shooting in Sacramento County on Monday morning that claimed the lives of two persons and critically injured another two.
According to jail records, Robbene Luke Bryson, 31, was arrested on counts of homicide, attempted murder, possession of a handgun by a felon, and animal cruelty early on Thursday morning and sent to the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown.
Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said that he was detained in relation to a gunshot that occurred on Rogue River Drive on Monday in the county’s La Riviera community.
Four gunshot victims were discovered inside a house on Rogue River Drive, according to statements made by the sheriff’s office earlier this week.
This was the result of a 1:15 a.m. Monday anonymous, incomplete 911 call, the statements said. Two of the victims were declared dead at the site, while two others had injuries that required hospitalisation.
The Two Injured Are Still In Critical Condition
As of Wednesday evening, the two injured victims were remained conscious but in “critical” condition at hospitals, according to Gandhi.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the two fatalities as Jack Vernon James Jr., 59, and Vicki Lynn Bright, 66, both residents of Sacramento.
Gandhi said that Bryson was detained in Nevada County on Wednesday. Gandhi added that the investigation by homicide detectives is still ongoing since the circumstances behind Monday’s quadruple shooting are still being determined.
