Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say

On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter.

According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.

One male Oakland resident was found shot at the scene, police said. Rescue workers attempted CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

When asked whether the murder was connected to the theft of a catalytic converter, the police did not provide a response.

With this man’s death, Oakland has now seen its 101st murder of 2019. Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were shot and killed at a house party in Oakland on Saturday night, and six people, including two students, were injured in a shooting at the King Estates campus, which houses several schools, on September 28.

The circumstances behind the latest murder are still being examined. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the anonymous tip line at (510) 238-7950.