Man Dies After Falling From Balcony Of Disney World’s Luxury Resort

A guy was reportedly discovered dead this week at Walt Disney World’s Contemporary Resort, which is close to the well-known Magic Kingdom theme park, according to Florida police.
The victim, 39-year-old Jeffery Vanden Boom of Greendale, Wisconsin, was identified by the Orange County Medical Examiner. He passed away from blunt force injuries after what was determined to be an unintentional fall from a hotel room balcony.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Friday that “on July 26, 2023 at 5:33 a.m., deputies responded to the Contemporary Resort after a call came in about a man found unresponsive on the hotel grounds.”
He was pronounced dead there, according to the sheriff’s office.
Fox News Digital’s numerous requests for comment on Friday went unanswered by Disney. The fifth-floor sky bridge connecting the Bay Lake Tower to the main structure at the Contemporary Resort was reportedly closed off as authorities investigated the area, according to reports on social media from individuals who claimed to be visiting the Florida facility at the time.
We received a call at 7:30 warning us not to go on the balconies due to a medical emergency, and then they had staff direct us, a Reddit user stated. “I’m pretty sure someone just died at our hotel,” the user continued. “And then we went outside, and there’s a tent set up right under a balcony, and it’s all taped up.”
