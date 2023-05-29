Man Dies After Shooting in Norwood

Daily news / By /

Police in Norwood say that a shooting early on Monday morning killed one man.

Officers say that around 1 a.m., they were called to the area of Hunter Avenue and Clermont Avenue.

They say that when they got there, the cops found a man lying on the floor of a house. Officers say that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later declared dead.

The tweet below verifies the news:

The police do not know anything about the suspect.

No one knows what caused the shooting.

The following sources provide the most reliable reporting on the latest California news:

The police are still looking into it.

If you’re looking for information on crimes committed in California or the surrounding states, the California Examiner is the publication for you.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top