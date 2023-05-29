Man Dies After Shooting in Norwood

Police in Norwood say that a shooting early on Monday morning killed one man.
Officers say that around 1 a.m., they were called to the area of Hunter Avenue and Clermont Avenue.
They say that when they got there, the cops found a man lying on the floor of a house. Officers say that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later declared dead.
The police do not know anything about the suspect.
No one knows what caused the shooting.
The police are still looking into it.
