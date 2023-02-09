Man Executed In Texas For Killing Three Teenagers While They Were Asleep

On Wednesday, a guy who was convicted of killing three teens while they were asleep in 1998 and sentenced to death by the state of Texas was put to death by the state.
In January of 1998, a jury found John Balentine, then 54 years old, guilty of the murders of Edward Mark Caylor, 17, Kai Brooke Geyer, 15, and Steven Watson, 15, which took place in a house in Amarillo, Texas. At the time of the deaths of the teenagers, Balentine was 28 years old.
Yes, ma’am, I would like to thank all of you. I am so grateful to all of you for your support. I would like to extend my apology to all of you for the damage that I have done to you. I hope you’ll pardon me, but I’m all set, ma’am “Balentine said this in a final statement before he was executed by injection of a fatal drug.
At 6:36 o’clock in the evening, he was pronounced dead.
A judge revoked the man’s execution date and warrant last week, citing that the 54-year-attorneys old’s weren’t properly notified of the execution, which is required by state law. At first, the execution of Balentine was uncertain because of the judge’s decision to revoke the man’s execution date and warrant.
After a request was made by prosecutors in Potter County, where Balentine was convicted, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals reinstated both the execution order and the warrant for Balentine’s execution late on Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Supreme Court of the United States dismissed another appeal lodged by attorneys for Balentine. In the appeal, his attorneys stated that further time was required in order for claims of racial bias during Balentine’s trial to be considered. They argued this was necessary in order to properly investigate the allegations.
A further stay request that was presented to a federal judge in Houston on Wednesday was also denied, and the Texas paroles board opted unanimously not to lower Balentine’s death sentence to an alternative punishment or a 30-day reprieve. Both of these decisions were issued on Wednesday.
In spite of charges that “racism and racial concerns persisted” during Balentine’s trial, the court of appeals decided not to grant the stay of execution that the defendant had requested.
