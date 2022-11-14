Man Faces Death Penalty For Girlfriend’s Murder

After being found guilty of murdering his fiancée, a man is now facing the possibility of the death penalty.

Eric Jackson allegedly opened fire on Nekechena Phillips, 27, when she returned home in the afternoon of December 21, 2018. This is according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The couple’s three children were in the car when he opened fire, killing Phillips; they were unharmed.

Phillips had requested the injunction the day before.

One count of first-degree murder and several charges of attempted murder were later filed against Jackson.

A death penalty notice was submitted by the state attorney’s office.

The trial finally began this week after being postponed multiple times. Jackson, 31, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and attempted manslaughter, per court documents from Duval County.

On December 1st, we enter the punishment phase.