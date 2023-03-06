Man Fatally Shot At Roxbury Apartment Complex

One person was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Police are looking into what happened.
The Boston Police Department says that when officers went to an apartment building on Weaver Way around 3:30 p.m. because there had been a report of a shooting, they found a man who appeared to have been shot.
The man, whose name hasn’t been made public, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Several police cars were parked outside the apartment building, as seen on video from the scene. Sunday morning, about 16 hours after the shooting, the police were still there.
The tweet below confirms the news:
One person is dead after a shooting in Roxbury Saturday afternoon. https://t.co/SsKjIdLbUL
— Boston 25 News (@boston25) March 4, 2023
The murder is one of eight that have happened in the city since the beginning of 2023.
If you know anything about what happened, please call the Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available.
Check out more news from California Examiner below: