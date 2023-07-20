Man Fatally Shot Outside Humboldt Park Bar; Chicago Police Investigate

Chicago, IL – Chicago police are actively seeking the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of Marshall Russell, 32, outside the California Clipper in Humboldt Park over the weekend. The tragic incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of North California Avenue.
According to the Chicago Police Department (CPD), officers responded to a report of gunshots and found Russell on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital but, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.
Marshall Russell was known to work at Owen & Engine, a popular establishment in Logan Square. The restaurant closed its doors on Monday as employees grappled with the loss. In a display of solidarity, the California Clipper, where the shooting occurred, also suspended operations for the day to pay respects to the victim.
Friends and coworkers of Russell were deeply shocked by the news of his untimely passing. His death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him, and tributes have poured in to celebrate his life.
As of now, no suspects are in custody, and the Chicago Police Department is actively investigating the incident.
The tragic loss of Marshall Russell is a stark reminder of the ongoing concerns over gun violence in the city. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward to aid in the investigation and bring the perpetrator to justice.
Residents and businesses in the area are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The safety of the community is of utmost importance, and cooperation with law enforcement can help create a safer environment for everyone.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the Chicago Police Department is committed to leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice for Marshall Russell and his loved ones.
