Man Fires Shotgun at Police Helicopter After Ominous 911 Call

Daily news / By / March 20, 2023

Police in California said that a 49-year-old man who was accused of making a threatening call to 911 opened fire on a San Diego police helicopter that was flying around.

In a March 17 news release, the San Diego Police Department said that he missed and went back inside his home, but he later gave himself up to the police.

The release said that Richard Favorite is being charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied aircraft, and careless use of a gun.

At 3:23 p.m., Favorite called 911. Police said that on Thursday, March 16, the man was angry and cussing, saying that “his boat and vehicle were towed without warning.” He told the dispatchers that he was going to start shooting, and then he hung up the phone.

The tweet below confirms the news:

The release said that a few minutes later, a neighbor called the police to say that they heard gunshots.

After the report, a police helicopter flew around the neighborhood and saw a man standing in his yard. The man tried to shoot the helicopter with a shotgun but missed.

The release said that when Favorite turned himself in to the police, a shotgun, and shotgun shells were found in his yard.

If you know anything, call the police at 619-531-2293 or leave a tip at 888-580-8477.

