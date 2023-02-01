Man Firing AR-15-style Rifle Inside Target Fatally Shot By Responding Officers

Police shot and killed a man who opened fire inside a Target store in Nebraska while brandishing an AR-15-style gun, according to authorities.
According to authorities, neither patrons nor staff at the Omaha location reported any injuries.
Around noon local time on Tuesday, police officers responded to numerous reports of an active shooter at the west Omaha Target, according to the Omaha Police Department.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer briefed reporters on the incident during a press conference on Tuesday. “The first arriving officers went into the building, encountered the suspect, and shot him dead,” he said.
The suspect, a Caucasian male in his 30s, was characterized as being a suspect and was declared dead on the spot.
Schmaderer claimed the man entered the business brandishing the weapon and “lots of ammunition” before starting to fire shots. Numerous shot casings were discovered at the scene, according to police, and there were more than two dozen 911 calls reporting an active shooter inside the business.
The police agency reported that the suspect was in possession of 13 loaded magazines.
Schmaderer said it’s unclear at this point who the suspect was shooting at.
After police did repeated sweeps of the business, Schmaderer said there were no reports of injuries to anyone. Additionally, a Target spokeswoman issued a statement confirming that all customers and employees had “safely exited the shop.”
The “brave” Target employees who recently attended active shooter training and “aided in getting shoppers out of the store,” according to Omaha police, were thanked.
The Target representative announced that the shop would be closed until further notice.
The representative stated, “We are collaborating with the Omaha PD as we learn more.
