Man Found Dead At Heywood Mansion Sparks Murder Probe

According to police, a man’s death at a home in Greater Manchester is being investigated as a murder.
On January 29, grandfather Geoffrey Ives, 75, was discovered in a residence in Heywood’s Hadfield Street, close to Rochdale.
His death may have been suspicious, according to Greater Manchester Police (GMP), who made a public information request.
There wasn’t a bad bone in his body, according to his family, who also said that “everyone who knew him loved him.”
His family remarked, “He has been there and supported us throughout our entire lives, always putting us first.”
“There wasn’t a bad bone in his body, but he was a stubborn man.”
“Our inquiries have now got us to a position in the inquiry where we are able to turn to members of the public to beg for more information,” Det Ch Inspector David Moores said.
