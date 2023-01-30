Man Found Dead In Northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to the Columbus Division of Police, a man was pronounced deceased at the scene where he was discovered injured on the city’s northeast side on Sunday night.
After nine o’clock in the evening, cops were reportedly dispatched to the 1500 block of Chauncy Road, which is located west of Joyce Avenue, in response to an unidentified complaint.
Enrique Cruz-Martinez, 46 years old, was located by cops who arrived on the scene and were identified by the authorities. He was unresponsive and had obvious symptoms of having been injured, but the police could not provide any further information about the injury.
At 9:05 p.m., medical personnel at the scene confirmed Cruz-passing. Martinez’s death is still being looked into by the authorities.
The Homicide Unit of the Columbus Police Department can be reached at (614) 645-4730, and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers can be reached at (614) 461-TIPS if anyone has any information (8477).
