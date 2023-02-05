Man Found Dead In Spring Park From A Stab Wound

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — At approximately 4:30 in the morning on Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Spring Park Road in response to a stabbing.
When the police came, they found a Hispanic male inside of an apartment dead with a stab wound. The man was believed to be in his 20s.
Both the Homicide Unit and the Crime Location Unit of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrived at the scene to begin their investigation.
At this time, JSO is unable to determine what caused the victim’s passing.
However, numerous others who were inside the flat were detained by law enforcement and are currently being questioned by investigators.
