Man Found Dead Inside Tent at Soldiers Field Park, Rochester Police Investigating

Rochester, Minn. – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is currently conducting a death investigation following the discovery of a deceased man inside a tent on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred near the entrance of Soldiers Field Park, and RPD responded to a report of an unresponsive man at approximately 3 a.m.

Authorities are collaborating with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the individual and ascertain the cause and manner of death. RPD has disclosed that the man was homeless, and it remains uncertain whether drugs were involved until the completion of the autopsy.

RPD has assured the public that there is no immediate danger, and no further details have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities will provide updates as they become available.

