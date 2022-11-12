Man Found Shot To Death In Mercer County After State Police Stopped A 14-year-old

A 71-year-old man was discovered dead from gunshot wounds after police in Mercer County, Ohio, pulled over a 14-year-old kid they suspected of being behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

After halting the adolescent on Interstate 80 in Findley Township last Saturday, a trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police reported seeing “many indicia of illegal behavior.” This led them to believe the car was stolen. According to the trooper, the teen was also carrying a weapon in the car.

Police said in a news statement that “the totality of the facts showed a possibility that the juvenile may have used the pistol to murder the registered owner and took his car.”

The trooper contacted authorities in Euclid, requesting that they visit the individual at his home. Officers from Euclid responded to a report of a shooting and allegedly discovered the 71-year-old dead inside his house.

Several different departments are working together to investigate the situation, therefore the 14-year-old is being confined in a secure facility for the time being. His identify was not disclosed by police, although he is from Columbus and thought to be related to the victim. When he will return to Ohio to face prosecution is unclear.

On the other hand, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office has estimated that his hearing in Pennsylvania will take place on November 18.

Tpr. Gary Knott, the officer who performed the stop, expressed his sorrow for the family in an exclusive interview with KDKA-TV.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Larry Anderson and his family in Ohio. And the young man’s loved ones who were riding along with me in the front seat, “On Thursday, he made the announcement.

His narcotics work and training with the state police are to thank for this.

Tpr. Knott is a member of the state police’s Drug Law Enforcement unit under the BCI. He has served for 21 years as a police trooper.

I’m really appreciative of the outcome,” Tpr. Knott stated. “I’m very grateful that I was there at the time to witness what I saw.”