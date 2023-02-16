Man From Cedar Rapids Accused Of Murder After Shooting On Wednesday Morning

A 21-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been taken into custody by the police in connection with a fatal event that occurred early on Wednesday.
After receiving a call at 4:45 in the morning of shots being fired in the 2100 block of Buckingham Dr. NW, the Cedar Rapids Police Department responded.
When emergency personnel came, they discovered a man victim, age 27, suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment. On-site medical assistance in the form of emergency care was provided.
The man was taken to a neighbouring hospital, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died there. Jorge Maldonado-Vasquez was the recognised as the victim by the police.
After conducting an investigation, the police made an arrest and charged 21-year-old Brannon Johnson with first-degree murder after taking him into custody.
Officials have stated that the investigation is still underway; nevertheless, it does not appear at this time that the shooting was a random occurrence.
