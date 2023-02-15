Man From Dorset Appears In Court For Mosterton Collision Fatality

A guy has appeared in court on charges that he caused a collision that killed a woman and injured two other people.
On Tuesday, Shane Bovey, 40, of Yeovil’s Monmouth Road, made an appearance at the Poole Magistrates’ Court.
After three persons were hit by a car in Mosterton, Dorset, on February 8th, before it took fire, he has been accused of a number of offenses.
In her 40s, the woman passed away in a hospital. A boy and another woman both suffered injuries.
Mr. Bovey is accused of killing someone while driving recklessly, inflicting significant injuries on two separate occasions while driving recklessly, failing to stop after a traffic accident, driving without insurance or a license, aggravated vehicle theft, and threatening to kill someone.
Remanded in detention, he will go up in front of Bournemouth Crown Court the following month.