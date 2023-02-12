Man From Fayetteville Imprisoned For Sexually Assaulting A Child

An individual from Fayetteville was detained last week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a kid in January.
With two counts of a first-degree statutory sex offense, one count of indecent liberties with a child, and one count each of crimes against nature, Willie Tremaine Underwood, 37, of the 3100 block of England Drive, is accused. He is also accused of violating his parole.
According to the records of the N.C. Department of Correction, Underwood was found guilty of a second-degree sexual offense in 2001. According to the record, he was most recently released from prison in November after serving two years in prison for two different cases of being a registered sex offender on child premises.
The latest accusation
According to the arrest warrant, Underwood’s most recent accusation was discovered on Jan. 19 when police were summoned to a residence off South Reilly Road where an 11-year-old girl said she had been sexually assaulted while she slept on a couch at a relative’s home.
The attacker fled, and the girl reported the incident to a family member, who subsequently phoned the police, according to the record.
On Wednesday morning, Underwood was detained at his residence.
He is being held without bond in the Cumberland County jail.
