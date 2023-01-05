Man From Henrietta Is Charged With Robbing A Local Journalist

A prominent Henrietta businessman is charged with robbing a citizen journalist Monday night and interfering with her Facebook broadcast by stealing her phone and tossing it on top of a Henrietta library.
According to online jail records, a member of the Clay County Constable’s Office detained William Justin O’Malley, 38, around 2:30 on Tuesday and charged him with robbery. The following afternoon, O’Malley was released from Clay County Jail after posting a $25,000 bond.
Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde turned himself in at 7 p.m. on Monday to face four new official oppression charges related to claims of sexual harassment and assault, according to Dusti Butler, an investigator of the Clay County government. Misdemeanors are the charges.
O’Malley handed himself up, waived court proceedings, and was released on a lawyer bond, according to Clay County Constable Kirk Horton, who said this on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Horton, the Sheriff’s Office was not involved in the inquiry. However, the Texas State Park Police from Lake Arrowhead State Park and neighborhood game wardens provided assistance to the Constable’s Office on Monday night.
In a livestream on her page, For the Record, Clay County TX Edition, Butler said on Tuesday that the claimed event would not stop her from conducting an investigation.
