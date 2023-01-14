Man From Monroe County Is Accused By Kingston Police Of Luring Children For Sex

According to claims made by Kingston police, a guy from Monroe County contacted a 15-year-old kid for sex last year.
According to court documents, in April 2022, Kunkletown resident Patrick M. Maranuk, 36, had sexually explicit internet communication with a cooperating witness who appeared to be a young boy.
When Maranuk thought he was meeting the teenage guy in Kingston on April 27, 2022, police stopped him and questioned him. Two police officers were nearby when the cooperating witness confronted Maranuk, and they were flagged down.
According to court documents, Maranuk acknowledged during the interrogation that he was investigating his sexuality and had looked for hookups on a social media platform.
According to police and court documents, Maranuk talked about having sex with the “boy” and sent him naked images of himself.
Maranuk’s car allegedly contained condoms and other stuff.
District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston arraigned Maranuk on Friday. He was charged with two counts of criminal attempt to engage in unlawful contact with a child, one count of criminal solicitation to engage in involuntary deviant sexual activity, one count of criminal solicitation to engage in statutory sexual assault, and one count of criminal use of a communication device.
Due to the lack of a $50,000 bail, he was detained at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.
