Man Hospitalized After Shooting In Springfield

In the wee hours of Wednesday, a man was shot in Springfield.
According to the city’s dispatch, News Center 7, Springfield Police were called to the 100 block of East Main Street at roughly 1:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.
After being shot, a guy was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to dispatch.
Traffic on emergency scanners suggests that the man was shot in the leg.
His current state is unclear.
The investigation into the shooting was overseen by Springfield Police. News Center 7 inquired for more details.
As we find out more, we will update this article.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available.
Below you can read more news on similar topics:
- Man Killed In House Fire In South Park Township
- Cañon City Correctional Officer Accused Of Sexually Harassing Underage Girl