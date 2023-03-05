Man In Georgia Is Charged After Pretending To Be A Police Officer

Authorities say that a man in Georgia was caught and charged with pretending to work for the police.
Brandon Jones-Henderson was arrested by Dunwoody Police for pretending to be a police officer. He is being charged with that crime.
He said he worked for the Adairsville Police Department, but they don’t know who he is and don’t have any record of him working there.
Sgt. Michael Cheek of the Dunwoody Police Department said that the man’s lie was found after a citizen complained about a traffic cop’s behavior last week.
The Officer Was Being Rude
“A resident came into the police station Wednesday morning to say that an officer was being rude while directing traffic,” Cheek told FOX 5 Atlanta.
The Dunwoody Police Department then went to where the man was directing traffic at Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Cotillion Drive and found him.
“Police” was written on the traffic vest he was wearing, Cheek said. “He was carrying a gun and a shirt that said “State Police Officer,” which we found out after the fact.”
The man said he worked for the Adairsville Police Department when the officers asked him about it. Dunwoody police called Adairsville police, who said they didn’t know who the man was and didn’t have any information about where he worked.
Cheek said, “He was directing traffic for a construction company that had hired him to do so.”
