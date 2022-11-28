Man In Wheelchair Killed By Driver Of Stolen Vehicle In Port Richmond

A crash involving suspects driving a stolen vehicle that occurred in the neighborhood of Port Richmond in Philadelphia resulted in the death of a man who used a wheelchair and the injury of two other people.
The police report that they began their pursuit of a stolen Cadillac Escalade just after 9 o’clock on Saturday evening.
At the intersection of Aramingo and Castor avenues, the stolen car smashed into two other vehicles and hit a guy who was wheelchair-bound while the driver was trying to elude the police.
The man in the wheelchair, who was 38 years old, was transported to the hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.
One of the automobiles that were involved in the collision was occupied by a woman who was 27 years old and a child who was 11 years old.
They were taken to the hospital with injuries that did not pose a threat to their lives.
The four people who were inside the stolen vehicle managed to get away from the scene.
According to Chief Inspector D.F. Pace, who spoke with Action News, “The first three occupants of the vehicle ran in one way, while the fourth occupant ran in a different direction.
The police gave pursuit to the fourth suspect whom he observed discharging his weapon from his pockets with rounds…”
The fourth suspect, a 19-year-old male, was apprehended by law enforcement officers.
The officers searched the Cadillac and found three loaded firearms inside.
The other three suspects, all of whom are thought to be in their late teens, have not been captured as of yet.
Anyone who may have information pertaining to this investigation is urged to contact the police at the following number: 215-686-TIPS.
