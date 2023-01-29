Man Is Detained After Kidnapping A 15-year-old Girl And Keeping Teens At Gunpoint

Texas’ BEXAR COUNTY – According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a 35-year-old male was detained and accused in a kidnapping case after deputies freed a 15-year-old girl he had kidnapped under duress.
The girl and two other high school-aged lads were in a car with three other teenagers at 12:30 on Friday in southwest Bexar County.
According to Salazar, the driver spotted a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and began to pursue their car before approaching them at a stop sign.
The sheriff said that Alexander McCormick, the driver of the Ram pickup, cut off the teenagers’ car bodily before getting out and holding them at gunpoint.
According to Salazar, one of the teenagers in the truck knew McCormick.
According to Salazar, when McCormick ordered the girl to exit the car and get into his truck, the girl complied out of concern for her safety.
The girl was returned to her boyfriend by one of the teens after being taken to a house by the suspect.
The teenager and the male decided to take the teenager to a park to dump her off after speaking to each other there, according to Salazar.
The girl started a video conversation with the other youngster who had been left behind on the way to the park and informed him that she would be dropped off there.
She had no idea the teen left behind had spoken to BCSO. According to Salazar, deputies devised a scheme, freed the girl from the park, and took McCormick into custody.
The sheriff reported that deputies discovered a shotgun and the original tool used in the kidnapping in the suspect’s car.
Both aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a weapon, a second-degree felony, are brought against McCormick. Each of the two accusations has a $60,000 bond, according to Salazar.
According to the sheriff, McCormick was free on bond for a different offense at the time of his arrest.
Salazar claimed that similar circumstances existed in the prior instance, where McCormick allegedly threatened a group of young people he suspected of destroying his truck.
