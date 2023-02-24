Man Killed By Gunfire On A Manhattan Street

Thursday saw a man lose his life after being shot on a street in Manhattan, as reported by the local authorities.
According to the police, the victim was in the vicinity of the intersection of East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem when the shooting broke out at 2:55 p.m.
Winston Kingston, a witness, stated to the Daily News that the victim was shot in the chest as he was lying over there by the elevator. Kingston was pointing to an entrance to the subway stop at the intersection.
The man had been shot multiple times and was discovered unconscious with a gunshot wound to the chest when the police arrived.
He was transported in an ambulance to Harlem Hospital, but it was too late to save him.
Police Are Still Looking Into The Identity Of The Victim
The man in question did not have any identification on him, therefore the police are currently seeking to identify him.
According to Kingston, it was difficult to get a glimpse at the deceased man since law enforcement officers were encircling his corpse. “Well, it’s really insane out there.”
There were not any arrests made right away.
