Man Killed In Gunshot In The Northeast Of Las Vegas

After a man was discovered dead inside his garage, police began an investigation at an apartment complex in the northeastern portion of the Las Vegas Valley.
It took place on Friday just after 4 o’clock in the afternoon in the 2000 block of Los Feliz, which is close to Lake Mead Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard.
According to the police, when cops got on the scene, they discovered a man in his 40s who had been shot and attempted to save his life. After that, he was transferred to a nearby hospital, but he passed away there from his injuries.
The preliminary investigation conducted by Metro police indicates that prior to the incident, two guys were spotted walking near the complex and later saw in the garage area. This information was provided by the Metro police.
A short time afterwards, witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man flee the scene.
Lt. Jason Johansson reported that officers were successful in locating a person of interest in the vicinity who was connected to the event.
As of Friday evening, the police stated that they did not have any information regarding what led up to the event.
Those who witnessed the event or have information about it are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at the number 702-385-5555 in order to remain anonymous.
