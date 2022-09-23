Man Killed In Seattle’s Chinatown

According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was shot and died Thursday afternoon in the Chinatown International District.

The Seattle Police Department reports that shortly after 2:00 p.m., officers located a guy with a gunshot wound at the intersection of 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street.

Police attempted CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the spot.

Despite extensive investigation, Detective Valerie Carson, the police department’s official spokesman, revealed that she and her colleagues still had no idea what sparked the shooting. None of the suspects have been arrested, she said.

Later on Thursday, police were still analyzing the scene. They request that anyone with knowledge on violent crimes contact them at the Violent Crimes Tip Line (206)233-5000).