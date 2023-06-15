Man Killed Pal Over $20 Gaming Coupon in Las Vegas Strip Hotel Room

An arrest report says that a Las Vegas man shot and killed another man in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room over a $20 gambling ticket.
At about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, a cleaner at the Excalibur Hotel and Casino saw a red stain that looked like blood on the door of a room on the 8th floor.
The report says that when she used her employee access card to open the door, she saw a guy lying on the floor near the door. She then called hotel security, which called the LVMPD and the Clark County Fire Department.
The victim, whose name was Martell Merrill, was found lying just inside the door when the police arrived. Doctors from the CCFD said he was dead at the scene.
The report said that Merrill died because a bullet hit his left arm and went through to his left side. The way he died was described as a murder.
Detectives found a “significant amount of drugs” in the room, including a “green leafy substance” and a “white powdery substance,” according to the report.
The story said that Christopher Mason, a 40-year-old man from Las Vegas, was the one who registered the room at the hotel. At 2:21 a.m. on June 6, Mason checked into the room with Merrill and Merrill’s partner.
According to the report, homicide detectives found out that at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, Excalibur Security called 911 to report that a guy had a gun to the head of the woman’s boyfriend.
Her boyfriend’s name is Merrill, she said.
According to the story, Merrill and her girlfriend were in the hotel room when Mason called to say that he was on his way back to the room. After the call finished, Merrill’s girlfriend went to get food and then walked to the Luxor Hotel and Casino to smoke a marijuana cigarette.
She told the cops that when Mason came into the room, she was on the phone with Merrill. She heard them fighting about a $20 gambling voucher that was supposed to be on the table, according to the report.
Merrill’s girlfriend told the cops that he sounded scared for his life and was pleading with Mason not to shoot him by saying “Don’t blast me.”
According to the report, she told cops that she then heard a thud, followed by what she called “labored breathing.” Then there was nothing.
She ran from the Luxor to the Excalibur to ask for help. She couldn’t give the exact room number and sent security to the wrong room, according to the report. She was taken to the security office, where police found a bag of cocaine that she said she didn’t know was in her purse.
She was taken to the Clark County Detention Center because she was caught with a controlled drug.
The next day, afternoon, Merrill’s body would not be found in the right hotel room.
Video security at the Excalibur caught Mason on June 10 at 8:53 p.m. riding an elevator to the eighth floor, the report said. After 10 minutes, he can be seen getting back on the lift and getting into a red car, which might be an Uber, before leaving the hotel.
At about 9 p.m., another hotel guest told police that she heard a noise that sounded “like a man who was badly hurt or injured.”
In the 6800 block of West Cheyenne Avenue is where Mason was caught. He was taken to CCDC and is being charged with murder in the open. The next time we’ll see him is on June 15 at 8:30 a.m.
