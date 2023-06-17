Man Kills Wife, Daughter, and Grandchildren in Horrifying Murder-suicide a Year After She Predicted Assault

Authorities in Marion County, Tennessee, have confirmed the deaths of six people, including three children, due to a horrific murder-suicide. At around 8 o’clock on Thursday night, neighbors reported hearing shooting from a residence in Sequatchie, which is located roughly 30 miles west of Chattanooga, according to WTVC.
They discovered the house was on fire and called for help from neighboring fire departments. Once inside, police discovered the bodies of six members of the same family. Authorities are calling this “domestic incident” since a seventh victim was shot three times but is expected to survive and is currently receiving medical care.
Gary Barnett, the suspect, was killed instantly, according to Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett. Britney Perez, his ex-wife’s daughter, and Regina Barnett, his estranged wife, are also dead. In addition to the parents, two of the couple’s grandchildren and a third child were killed.
The ages and names of the three kids have not been made public. The official cause of death for two of the victims was determined to be smoke inhalation. Sheriff Burnett told WSB-TV the scene was “one of the worst I’ve been involved in all my career as a law enforcement officer”.
WSB-TV has learned from court documents After Regina Barnett’s husband was arrested for domestic violence in 2022, she obtained a restraining order.Regina Barnett allegedly told a judge that her soon-to-be ex-husband threatened to shoot her and their dog “every day” and that she endured verbal abuse on a daily basis.
“He also has anywhere from 50 to 60 guns in his room. I am afraid he will get drunk and shoot me,” she told the judge. Sheriff Burnett assured the media outlet that the restraining order was still in effect. “It’s a domestic situation, evidently that has been ongoing for a pretty good while,” he said.
Sylvia Cooper, a nearby resident, told WTVC that she heard five gunshots and glass shattering. The investigation has the help of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
