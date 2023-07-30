Police Uncover Shocking Secret: Man Lived With Dead Woman’s Body

George Bone, a murder suspect in Las Vegas, allegedly kept his victim’s body in his home for years in the hope that she would be resurrected. After Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) detectives checked on Beverly Ma’s well-being, they located and arrested Bone, 31.
According to court documents obtained by the CBS station 8NewsNow, Bone was arrested for the alleged May strangulation of Ma at a residence in the Enterprise district, not far from Harry Reid International Airport.
A family member called the police on Wednesday, July 19, claiming Bone told her Ma “was in the closet and had been there for two months.” The body was hidden in a closet until police arrived.
The relative reportedly informed authorities that Ma and Bone were friends and had moved in together over the summer after meeting in high school and deciding to live together.
Dispatchers received a call from Ma on May 4 and heard a guy and a woman yelling at each other. No one opened the door when police arrived, and subsequent investigation led them to conclude that Ma had passed away. It’s not clear why police didn’t just go in and check it out.
According to 8NewsNow, investigators claimed, “Bone went about living at the house with Beverly deceased in the upstairs closet for the next two months and began ordering several items on Beverly’s Amazon account using her funds for his own benefit.”
“When asked why he didn’t call for help, Bone’s response was ‘I was afraid of going back to jail[…]for being found with a dead body.'” Bone allegedly told police that when Ma died, his behavior was “not normal” and that he installed a cooler in the master bedroom to serve as an alarm in the event that she somehow returned from the dead.
Late in July, someone using Ma’s phone allegedly texted her buddy an explanation for why she would not be attending the July 4 party: Ma “wanted to be sober, not travel, and not be around people.” On Sunday, an email from Newsweek requested reaction from the LVMPD.
Newsweek was able to review Bone’s booking record at the Clark County Detention Center and learn that he was taken into custody on July 27 and is scheduled for a court appearance on August 1. We have no plans to release him on bail.
After his conviction in February 2014 for attempted lewdness with a minor, Bone was added to the Nevada sex offender register. Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that 264 people in Nevada were killed due to homicide that year. The CDC also reported that in that year, there were 8.5 homicide deaths for every 100,000 residents of the state.
