Man Opened Emergency Door on South Korea Flight, Said He Felt Suffocated

Reports came out Saturday that a South Korean passenger who opened an emergency exit door during a flight said he felt like he was suffocating and wanted to get off the plane quickly as it was about to land.
When the man opened the door of the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 on Friday, he let a blast of air into the cabin, which hurt 12 people. The plane took off from the southern island of Jeju and flew to the city of Daegu. It arrived safely.
Police in Daegu took the man into custody because they thought he had broken a law about airport security. If he is found guilty, he could go to jail for up to 10 years.
The man, who was 33 years old, told cops that he wanted to get out of the plane because he felt like he was suffocating.
Yonhap said the man told cops he was stressed out because he had recently lost his job.
Other South Korean news outlets also told similar stories about what the man was doing. The news said that Daegu police asked for a warrant to arrest him officially.
Early on Sunday, the cops in Daegu did not answer any calls. When The Associated Press tried to find out more about the man, Daegu police officers said they couldn’t because of privacy concerns.
Teenage track and field athletes on their way to a meet were among the 194 people on the plane. When the plane was 700 feet (213 meters) above the ground at the Daegu airport, the man pulled open the door.
Most of the people who were taken to hospitals were treated for things like trouble breathing.
