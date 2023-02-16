Man Released After Murder Conviction Is Reversed After Serving 28 Years In Prison

On Tuesday, a court in Missouri reversed the conviction of a man who had been in jail for nearly 28 years for a murder he said he did not commit. The guy had maintained his innocence during his time in prison.
Circuit Judge David Mason said in his ruling that there needed to be “reliable evidence of actual innocence — evidence so reliable that it actually passes the standard of clear and convincing.” Lamar Johnson, who is 50 years old, closed his eyes and shook his head slightly as a member of his legal team patted him on the back.
Johnson was allowed to leave the courthouse and return to his freedom after he was processed there. About two hours after the decision, he strolled up to reporters in the foyer of the courtroom and thanked everyone who had worked on his case, as well as the judge. He was beaming with pride.
Marcus Boyd was murdered on his front porch in October 1994 by two unknown assailants, and Johnson was found guilty of the crime and given a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the crime. The homicide was attributed by police and prosecutors to a disagreement around drug money.
Johnson has always maintained his innocence, claiming from the beginning that he was miles away with his girlfriend at the time the crime was committed.
Applauding the decision, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, whose office undertook an investigation with assistance from the Innocence Project and filed a request in August seeking Johnson’s release as a result of the findings, stated that she was “thrilled” with the outcome.
“Mr. Lamar Johnson. Thank you. “You are free,” she announced in front of the assembled reporters. “Today is Valentine’s Day, and what’s happening is important to history.”
The state attorney general’s office, which is governed by Republicans, battled hard to keep Johnson behind bars. Madeline Sieren, a representative for the office, stated in an email that the office will not pursue any further action in relation to the issue. She reiterated her support for the continued efforts of the office to keep Johnson incarcerated.
Sieren added in his memo that “Attorney General (Andrew) Bailey is committed to upholding the laws as established,” which is something that Bailey had previously emphasised when he was sworn in. ”
Our office maintained the rule of law and tried to uphold the initial verdict that a jury of Johnson’s peers decided to be appropriate based on the evidence revealed at trial,” the statement reads. “The facts presented at trial were considered to be appropriate by the jury.”
