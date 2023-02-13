Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison After Accidently Killing A Friend With A Submachine Gun Close To Heathrow Airport

In west London, a man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after accidentally killing his companion with a submachine gun and dumping the body by the side of the road.
Chiragh Mohamed Muhyidin, 28, was shot and killed by Chiragh, 39, early on Halloween 2021 while he sat in the front passenger seat of a car parked outside a residence in High Street, Harlington.
Then, after driving Mr. Muhyidin’s body a short distance, he discarded it by the side of the road in the vicinity of Sipson Lane, close to Heathrow Airport, where a taxi driver eventually found it.
At Isleworth Crown Court, it was revealed that the shooting occurred in a parking lot outside a Harlington High Street apartment where drug dealing and use had previously occurred.
The victim, a 17-year-old boy, Mohammed Shakeel, and Chiragh were all present in the apartment on the evening of October 30.
Jurors were informed that there had been a male-on-male argument at the apartment, which had enraged Chiragh and Shakeel, with Shakeel displaying a toy gun.
The following morning at 4.45 am, Chiragh emerged from the apartment building and met Mr. Muhyidin in a car outside the building brandishing a submachine pistol.
He unintentionally shot Mr. Muhyidin, who was seated in front of him, as he exited the vehicle. Chiragh then dumped his body on the side of the road and abandoned the car close to the 17-year home. old’s
On Halloween, at about 6 o’clock, the teen drove the automobile to Trout Lane in West Drayton and set it ablaze.
“Chiragh may not have planned to hurt Mohamed Muhiyidin, but it is obvious that he, and his colleagues, were bent on harming someone that day,” said Met Detective Inspector Lucy Carberry.
Prior to Mohamed’s killing, which was seen on CCTV, Chiragh had a deadly weapon, and Shakeel had a toy gun.
“After the shooting, they then worked together and made plans to hide what had occurred to Mohamed. All had a part to play in this terrible tale, and they were all rightfully compelled to bear the costs of their deeds.
Chiragh, of Paulhan Road, Harrow, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday after being found guilty of manslaughter and possessing a firearm with the purpose of endangering life. Of that time, 20 years must be spent behind bars, and the remaining five years must be served on probation.
He had previously entered guilty pleas to two counts of perverting the course of justice and possession of a restricted weapon.
Mohammed Shakeel, 29, of Cape Close, Barking, was convicted guilty of tampering with the administration of justice. He had earlier entered a plea of guilty to possession of an imitation handgun with the intent to incite fear of violence, and he was given a total sentence of five years and four months in jail.
The 17-year-old was given a two-year youth rehabilitation order after entering a guilty plea to perverting the course of justice at a previous hearing.