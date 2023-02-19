Man Shoots Springfield Police Officer, Police Vehicle; Standoff Ends After Nearly 6 Hours

A guy who had fired shots in the direction of a Springfield Police officer earlier on Saturday night in the 700 block of South English Avenue barricaded himself inside a house for over six hours before leaving early on Sunday.
The unidentified 44-year-old male is being held by police.
The same individual also opened fire on a police rescue vehicle, or BearCat, according to SPD Commander Sara Pickford. How many rounds were fired was unclear.
Pickford said that police did not retaliate.
At 12:57 a.m. on Sunday, a woman who had been with the man the entire time also left the house, according to Pickford.
Pickford claimed she was unsure of the man’s location when he opened fire on the responding officer, who was either outside or inside his car. Pickford said there were no reported injuries.
Pickford reported that at 7:06 a.m., a man with a gun was the subject of the first call to SPD.
The man had intermittently spoken to his family all evening.
Pickford verified that the individual eventually stopped conversing with the family and that police then shot CS tear gas canisters into the home.
Afterwards, the male could be heard being verbally ordered to leave the house by police.
Pickford claimed that it wasn’t immediately obvious if the man or woman resided there.
A perimeter had been established around the area by the Illinois State Police, Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputies, and a Leland Grove police officer.
Pickford reported that SPD’s crisis response team was present.
She stated that the man was facing charges.
Springfield Police now giving resident in 700 block is S. English Ave. verbal commands to come out. He had been communicating with family members. #SJRbreaking pic.twitter.com/t3udgfKzUc
— Steven Spearie (@StevenSpearie) February 19, 2023
