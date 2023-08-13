Man Shot After Breaking Into a Residence in Huntsville and Running Away to University Drive

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a home burglary in Huntsville took a dangerous turn, resulting in a man sustaining non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at. Huntsville Police (HPD) responded to a burglary call at a residence on Hewitt Street at around 1:20 a.m.

Shortly thereafter, another distress call led officers to 4000 University Drive, where a Checkers fast-food restaurant reported a gunshot victim on the premises. The gunshot victim has been identified as 42-year-old Troy Shawntell Fletcher. Police investigations revealed that Fletcher was the intruder who had broken into the residence.

The unique twist in this incident is Fletcher’s relationship with the burglary victim, which led to his being charged with domestic violence-burglary. As the situation unfolded, HPD officers apprehended Fletcher and he is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

Once released from the hospital, he will face charges and be booked in Madison County Jail. Authorities have stressed that this incident appears to be an isolated event, reassuring the community about their safety.

This incident highlights the unpredictable nature of criminal activities and the potential risks that can arise. The Huntsville Police Department’s swift response underscores the importance of law enforcement in maintaining public safety and addressing unexpected situations effectively.

