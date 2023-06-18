Man Shot and Killed After Driving Away With Deputy Hanging from Vehicle

According to authorities, a man was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in southwest Wisconsin after he fled a traffic check with the deputy still attached to his car.
Deputies from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were summoned to a home in Genoa for a welfare check before the fatal shooting happened, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
FOX9 posted a tweet that confirms the news:
A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man in southwestern Wisconsin after he drove away from a traffic stop with a deputy hanging from the man’s vehicle, authorities said. https://t.co/bdYkMbJP5G
— FOX 9 (@FOX9) June 17, 2023
Deputies found a man leaving the house as they approached. Authorities claim that after deputies stopped the man for a traffic violation, the man accelerated away while a deputy clung to the side of the car.
The individual was hit by a deputy’s bullet and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the department.
Whether the deputy being dragged was also the one who shot the man was not immediately clear.
According to DCI, which oversees investigations into critical situations involving cops, no officers were hurt in the incident.
According to departmental policy, the deputy who shot the man was given an administrative assignment. The DCI will send the Vernon County District Attorney its conclusions after it has finished its investigation.
Do you keep up with the latest happenings in California? Follow the California Examiner on Twitter to get the most up-to-date news as it happens.
Here are some more links to articles from the California Examiner that you might find interesting:
- Arizona Man Mauled to Death by Black Bear in Unprovoked Attack
- High School Graduate’s Graduation Ceremony Ends in Tears After Principal Denies Diploma