Man Shot And Killed In Central Fresno

FRESNO (KFSN) A guy was shot and murdered in central Fresno on Thursday morning, and an investigation is still underway.
Just before two in the morning, officers got a ShotSpotter alert for 18 bullets fired at Grant and Clark.
When the police came, they discovered a man inside a house who had been shot. They think the gunshot took place in front of the house at the crossroads.
Three streets away, at Community Regional Medical Center, the man was brought, where he later passed away.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Fresno PD on scene of a shooting near Clark & Grant in central Fresno. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, he died at CRMC. No suspect info right now. pic.twitter.com/4kryhwVhXY
— Amanda Aguilar ABC30 (@AAguilarTV) February 9, 2023
The city of Fresno has experienced four homicides so far this year.
The bullets struck another house, but nobody was harmed there.
At this moment, there is no description of the suspect.
