Man Shot And Killed On West 18th Street Close To Midtown Grocery

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon, a man was fatally shot in the neighborhood of a Riviera Beach convenience store.
Brittany Collins, a spokeswoman for the Riviera Beach Police Department, stated that officers responded to a shooting that took place shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Midtown Grocery, which is located in the 100 block of West 18th Street.
The responding cops discovered a 49-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds when they got to the scene.
The victim was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, but he did not survive his stay there and ultimately passed away.
According to Collins, the family of the victim has requested that the man’s identity remain concealed in accordance with Marsy’s Law.
The investigation into the shooting by the police is still ongoing.
Anyone who may have information should contact the police or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at the following number: 800-458-TIPS.
Read Next: