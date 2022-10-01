Man Shot In Car Near Oakland Eatery

On Friday, a 56-year-old man was shot in the Uptown area and taken to the hospital, where his condition is listed as stable.

Around 2:30 in the morning, shots were fired in the 100 block of Grand Avenue, close to Broadway. The man was hit by a bullet in the gut.

Two males allegedly approached the victim while he was waiting in his Mercedes vehicle to pick up takeout from a nearby eatery.

The two criminals allegedly threatened the victim with weapons and demanded his vehicle’s keys.

It is believed that one of the suspects shot the man when he did not instantly cooperate. After that, they apparently raced to a neighboring car and drove off, according to the police.

Authorities were unable to provide a clear description of the criminals.

Oakland’s Crime Stoppers and police are giving up to $7,500 for information that leads to an arrest. The police can be reached at 510-238-3326. Call 510-777-8572 to reach Crime Stoppers.