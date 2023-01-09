Man Shot In The Chest In Sw Houston While Attempting To Steal Smartphone From Gunman, According To HPD: According to the police, a man is in critical condition after being shot while attempting to steal a cell phone in the southwest part of the city of Houston.
According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately midnight outside a convenience store located on Bissonnet Street next to E. A. Olle Middle School.
According to the investigators, the victim was trying to steal a cell phone from a person who was also armed when he was shot multiple times in the chest.
According to the police, the individual who was responsible for firing the rounds remained at the site and was cooperating with investigations by providing information.
According to Lieutenant J.P. Horelica, the individual who was shot was sent to a local hospital where his condition was described as “grave.”
It was not obvious whether or not charges will be brought forward.
