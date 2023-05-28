Man Shot in the Head Found Inside Vehicle

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office says that the body of a guy was found in a car at an apartment complex in Columbia.
Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release that Gary Anthony Kelly II, who was 45 years old and lived in Columbia, was shot and killed on Thursday.
The release says that Kelly was shot around 1 p.m. at the Pine Grove Apartments on Foxfire Drive. That is in the area between Interstate 26’s Exit 104 and the Harbison Boulevard shopping and dining center. It is close to the border with Richland County.
The tweet below verifies the news:
The body was discovered in the Columbia area of the county, near the Harbison shopping district. https://t.co/O9TQjqyfho
— The State Newspaper (@thestate) May 28, 2023
Fisher said that Kelly was found dead in his car. The news statement says that he was shot once in the head and died at the scene.
Fisher said that what happened was a murder.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the coroner’s office are still looking into the killing, but no one else was hurt.
No information was available about who fired the shots or why.
The sheriff’s office has not heard of any charges.
