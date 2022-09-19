Man Shot Near Fairfax Hospital

After a shooting was reported on a Sunday afternoon in Fairfax County, a local hospital went into lockdown.

Officers from Fairfax County responded to a shooting call in the 3300 block of Woodburn Road in Annandale at 5:43 p.m. on Sunday.

It was reported by police that a man had been shot in the groin area.

Officers are in the 3300 blk of Woodburn Road in Annandale for a shooting. Officers found a man w/a gunshot wound to lower body. Victim taken to hospital w/life-threatening inj. Relationship unknown. No suspect description. Call 911 w/info #FCPD pic.twitter.com/G2eDK6dEad — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) September 18, 2022

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the police. The victim’s injuries were later reported to be non-life threatening.

Inova Fairfax Hospital, located at 3300 Gallows Road, is close to where the incident took place.

After the shooting, the hospital was placed on lockdown as per standard procedure, which was confirmed by the police.

When the lockdown was eventually lifted, business as usual was resumed within the medical facility.

There has been no public announcement of a suspect or suspects by investigators.