Man Shot To Death In The Parking Lot Of A Grocery Store In St. Louis

The Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis is the location of a deadly shooting that occurred on Saturday evening, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is conducting an investigation into the incident.
The victim, a 38-year-old man, was discovered by police shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Price Chopper store located close to the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Maffitt Avenue. According to the police, the victim had been shot multiple times.
According to the police, the man was not conscious and was not breathing when they arrived at the scene.
He reportedly got out of the car after being shot and ran into the store, according to the police.
According to the police, a woman opened fire on the victim before fleeing the area in a Nissan vehicle.
He was identified as Troy Bond, 38 years old, who lived on Kennerly Avenue in the community known as The Ville.
The Homicide Division of the St. Louis Police Department was asked to look into the fatal shooting that took place.
There was no immediate disclosure of any other information concerning the victim.
