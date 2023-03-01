Man Shoved Down Stairs And Robbed At Knifepoint In Queens Subway Station

In a Queens subway station, a guy was shoved down the steps and robbed at knifepoint, according to police.
Around 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday, two guys approached the 30-year-old victim as he was climbing a flight of stairs in the 169th St. station in Jamaica Hills and pushed him backward.
One of the robbers brandished a knife and demanded money when the man fell to the ground.
The attackers took the victim’s cell phone out of his hand instead after he told them he had no money, according to the police.
The tweet below shows the faces of the suspect and victim:
A man was pushed down the stairs and robbed at knifepoint in a Queens subway station, police say.https://t.co/6evcBIYNWx
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 1, 2023
When the burglars fled the station, they left their victims with only minor wounds.
The males involved are still being sought after, and police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying them.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.
You can bookmark our website, californiaexaminer.net, to ensure you get the most recent News updates as soon as they become available.
Below you can read more news on similar topics: